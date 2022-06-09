Nifty June futures at premium

Reliance Industries, Tata Steel and Infosys were the top traded contracts on the NSE.

The Nifty June 2022 were at 16,485, a premium of 6.9 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 16,478.10 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 199.68 lakh crore compared with Rs 120.54 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 121.85 points or 0.74% to settle at 16,478.10.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 3.51% to 19.14.

Reliance Industries, Tata Steel and Infosys were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The June 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 30 June 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)