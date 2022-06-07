Nifty June futures at premium

Reliance Industries, Infosys and HDFC Bank were the top traded contracts on the NSE.

The Nifty June 2022 were at 16,421.20, a premium of 4.85 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 16,416.35 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 65.50 lakh crore compared with Rs 60.11 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 153.20 points or 0.92% to settle at 16,416.35.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.10% to 20.4250.

The June 2022 F&O contracts will expire on 30 June 2022.

