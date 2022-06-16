Nifty nears 15,850; strong market breadth

The domestic equity benchmarks traded with strong gains in early trade amid some heavy buying in index pivotals. The Nifty hovered near the 15,850 level. Shares across sectors advanced with autos, banks, financials and IT stocks gaining the most.
At 09:24 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 448.76 points or 0.85% to 52,990.15. The Nifty 50 index added 150.40 points or 0.96% to 15,842.55.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.92% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 1.11%.
The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was strong. On the BSE, 1974 shares rose and 385 shares fell. A total of 76 shares were unchanged.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Axis Bank rose 0.99%. Credit rating agency Fitch Ratings has on 15 June 2022, revised the rating outlook to stable from negative on the long-term issuer default ratings of the bank.
UPL gained 0.86%. The agrochemicals maker has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in the name of UPL Speciality Chemicals (USCL) which has acquired 100% holding in Kudos Chemie. Kudos manufactures speciality chemicals used as beverage and pharmaceutical ingredients and has manufacturing facility near Chandigarh. Kudos acquisition helps UPL to offer various value added products to its customers having synergy with its existing business.
Indian Overseas Bank added 1.80%. The bank's board has approved the capital plan of the bank for FY23. The bank will raise up to Rs 1,000 crore by issuing equity shares and another Rs 1,000 crore by issuing bonds, in FY23.
Global markets:
Asian stocks are trading higher on Thursday tracking U.S. stocks after the Federal Reserve raised benchmark interest rates 75 basis points in a move that equates to the most aggressive hike since 1994.
US stocks rallied on Wednesday after a policy announcement by the Federal Reserve that raised interest rates to market expectations as the central bank seeks to fight rising inflation without sparking a recession.
The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rates three-quarters of a percentage point in its most aggressive hike since 1994. The Fed said in a statement it was committed to bringing down inflation to 2%. It also said it would continue to reduce holdings of Treasury securities and agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities. Officials also significantly cut their outlook for 2022 economic growth, now anticipating just a 1.7% gain in GDP, down from 2.8% from March.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell also said during his afternoon press conference that, either a 50 basis point or a 75 basis point increase seems most likely at our next meeting.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU