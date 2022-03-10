Axis Bank Ltd Spikes 4.59%, S&P BSE BANKEX index Rises 3.6%

Axis Bank Ltd has lost 11.68% over last one month compared to 8.06% fall in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 3.43% drop in the SENSEX

Axis Bank Ltd rose 4.59% today to trade at Rs 705.25. The S&P BSE BANKEX index is up 3.6% to quote at 40115.76. The index is down 8.06 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bank of Baroda increased 4.35% and State Bank of India added 4.16% on the day. The S&P BSE BANKEX index went down 0.98 % over last one year compared to the 8.87% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Axis Bank Ltd has lost 11.68% over last one month compared to 8.06% fall in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 3.43% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.45 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.29 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 866.6 on 25 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 626.4 on 12 Apr 2021.

