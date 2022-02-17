Axis Bank Ltd Slips 1.02%

Axis Bank Ltd has added 8.74% over last one month compared to 1.08% fall in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 4.64% drop in the SENSEX

Axis Bank Ltd fell 1.02% today to trade at Rs 789.05. The S&P BSE BANKEX index is down 0.51% to quote at 43223.1. The index is down 1.08 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, ICICI Bank Ltd decreased 0.77% and IndusInd Bank Ltd lost 0.67% on the day. The S&P BSE BANKEX index went up 3.72 % over last one year compared to the 12.05% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Axis Bank Ltd has added 8.74% over last one month compared to 1.08% fall in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 4.64% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 38655 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.65 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 866.6 on 25 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 626.4 on 12 Apr 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)