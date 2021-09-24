Nifty Sept futures trade at discount

India VIX rose 1.92% at 16.9225.

The Nifty September 2021 was at 17,848.80, a discount of 4.4 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,853.20in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 39.93 lakh crore compared with Rs 124.74 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 30.25 points or 0.17% to settle at 17,853.20, its record closing high level.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.92% at 16.9225.

Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The September 2021 F&O contracts expires on 30 September 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)