Nifty Sept futures trade at premium; VIX tumbles to 16.52

Tata Steel, ITC and Reliance Industries (RIL) were the most active contracts on the NSE.

The Nifty September 2021 was at 17,562.05, a premium of 0.05 point compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,562 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 66.52 lakh crore compared with Rs 56.06 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 165.10 points or 0.95% to settle at 17,562.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 5.55% at 16.52.

Tata Steel, ITC and RIL were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The September 2021 F&O contracts expires on 30 September 2021.

