Nifty Sept futures trade at premium

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL), Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) and Reliance Industries (RIL) most active in segment.

The Nifty September 2021 was at 17,567, a premium of 20.35 point compared with the Nifty's closing of 17,546.65 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 60.87 lakh crore compared with Rs 66.52 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 15.35 points or 0.09% to settle at 17,546.65.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 0.16% at 16.4925.

ZEEL, APSEZ and RIL were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The September 2021 F&O contracts expires on 30 September 2021.

