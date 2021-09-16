Turnover spurts in F&O segment due to weekly options expiry

-
-
ITC was top traded stock futures contract in F&O segmentThe Nifty September 2021 futures were at 17,611, a discount of 18.5 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 17,629.50.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index soared 110.05 points or 0.63% to 17,629.5, registering a record closing high.
Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's futures & options (F&O) segment was Rs 125.05 lakh crore compared with Rs 38.13 lakh crore in the previous session.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 4.97% to 14.4125.
ITC, Reliance Industries and State Bank of India were the top traded stock futures contracts in F&O segment for September expiry.
The September F&O contracts will expire on 30 September 2021.
