Nifty Sept futures trade at premium

Turnover spurted in the F&O segment due to expiry of weekly index options.

The Nifty September 2021 were at 17,371, a premium of 1.75 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 17,369.25.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 15.75 points or 0.09% to 17,369.25.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 98.27 lakh crore compared with Rs 63.03 lakh crore in the previous session.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 3.24% to 13.9425.

Reliance Industries, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for September expiry.

The September F&O contracts will expire on 30 September 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)