Nifty Sept futures trade at premium

The Nifty September 2021 were at 17,086.25, a premium of 10 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 17,076.25.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 55.95 points or 0.33% to 17,076.25.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 71.42 lakh crore compared with Rs 55.63 lakh crore in the previous session.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 2.3% to 14.185.

Reliance Industries, State Bank of India and ICICI Bank were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for September expiry.

The September F&O contracts will expire on 30 September 2021.

