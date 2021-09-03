Nifty Sept futures trade at premium

NSE VIX rose 2.12% to 14.54.

The Nifty September 2021 were at 17,332, a premium of 8.4 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 17,323.60.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index jumped 89.45 points or 0.52% to 17,323.60, its record closing high.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 39.52 lakh crore compared with Rs 104.49 lakh crore in the previous session.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 2.12% to 14.5425.

Reliance Industries, Exide Industries and Tata Steel were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for September expiry.

The September F&O contracts will expire on 30 September 2021.

