Nifty Sept futures trade at discount

The Nifty September 2021 were at 17,130.20, a discount of 2 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 17,132.20.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 201.15 points or 1.19% to 17,132.2, its record closing high.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 55.63 lakh crore compared with Rs 43.97 lakh crore in the previous session.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 9.02% to 14.52.

Bharti Airtel, AU Small Finance Bank and Reliance Industries were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for September expiry.

The September F&O contracts will expire on 30 September 2021.

