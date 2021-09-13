Nifty Sept futures trade at small premium

NSE VIX rose 0.59% to 14.025.

The Nifty September 2021 were at 17,362, a premium of 6.7 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 17,355.30.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 13.95 points or 0.08% to 17,355.30.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 34.06 lakh crore compared with Rs 98.27 lakh crore in the previous session.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.59% to 14.025.

Reliance Industries, Tata Steel and Bharti Airtel were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for September expiry.

The current F&O contracts will expire on 30 September 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)