Nifty Sept futures trade at premium

NSE VIX fell 1.39% to 14.895.

The Nifty September 2021 were at 17,369.25, a premium of 7.15 points compared with Nifty's spot closing of 17,362.10.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 15.7 points or 0.09% to 17,362.10.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 54.64 lakh crore compared with Rs 35.02 lakh crore in the previous session.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.39% to 14.895.

Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) were the top traded stock contracts in F&O segment for September expiry.

The September F&O contracts will expire on 30 September 2021.

