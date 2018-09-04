Nifty September 2018 futures at steep premium

Turnover on NSE's F&O segment spurts

The Nifty September 2018 traded at 11,580.95, a premium of 60.65 points compared with the Nifty's spot closing of 11,520.30 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment rose to Rs 10.17 lakh crore, compared with the turnover of Rs 6.07 lakh crore registered in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index lost 62.05 points or 0.54% to settle at 11,520.30

(RIL), Bajaj and (SBI) were the top traded individual stock contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

RIL September 2018 futures traded at 1,252.80, at a premium from spot closing price of 1,245.30. Bajaj September 2018 futures traded at 2,767, at a premium from spot closing price of 2,748. SBI September 2018 futures traded at 297.95, at a premium from spot closing price of 296.25.

The September 2018 F&O contracts will expire on 27 September 2018.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)