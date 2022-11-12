Nila Infrastructures standalone net profit rises 143.75% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Nila Infrastructures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.08 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Nila Spaces consolidated net profit declines 58.93% in the June 2022 quarter
Nila Spaces reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Texmaco Rail & Engineering consolidated net profit rises 143.92% in the September 2022 quarter
Genus Power Infrastructures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.53 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 22.44% to Rs 29.96 croreNet profit of Nila Infrastructures rose 143.75% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.44% to Rs 29.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 24.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales29.9624.47 22 OPM %2.146.62 -PBDT1.421.04 37 PBT1.070.55 95 NP0.780.32 144
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU