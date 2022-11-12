JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Albert David standalone net profit rises 58.96% in the September 2022 quarter

Gokul Agro Resources standalone net profit rises 24.17% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Nila Infrastructures standalone net profit rises 143.75% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 22.44% to Rs 29.96 crore

Net profit of Nila Infrastructures rose 143.75% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.44% to Rs 29.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 24.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales29.9624.47 22 OPM %2.146.62 -PBDT1.421.04 37 PBT1.070.55 95 NP0.780.32 144

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 15:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU