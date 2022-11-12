Nila Infrastructures standalone net profit rises 143.75% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.44% to Rs 29.96 crore

Net profit of Nila Infrastructures rose 143.75% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.44% to Rs 29.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 24.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.29.9624.472.146.621.421.041.070.550.780.32

