Munjal Showa standalone net profit rises 13.97% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.07% to Rs 316.41 croreNet profit of Munjal Showa rose 13.97% to Rs 7.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5.07% to Rs 316.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 301.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales316.41301.14 5 OPM %0.951.41 -PBDT11.7711.05 7 PBT8.927.80 14 NP7.266.37 14
