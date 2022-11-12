Munjal Showa standalone net profit rises 13.97% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.07% to Rs 316.41 crore

Net profit of Munjal Showa rose 13.97% to Rs 7.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5.07% to Rs 316.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 301.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.316.41301.140.951.4111.7711.058.927.807.266.37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)