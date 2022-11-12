JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Rama Steel Tubes consolidated net profit declines 28.21% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Munjal Showa standalone net profit rises 13.97% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 5.07% to Rs 316.41 crore

Net profit of Munjal Showa rose 13.97% to Rs 7.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5.07% to Rs 316.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 301.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales316.41301.14 5 OPM %0.951.41 -PBDT11.7711.05 7 PBT8.927.80 14 NP7.266.37 14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 15:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU