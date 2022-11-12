Mahalaxmi Seamless standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mahalaxmi Rubtech consolidated net profit rises 37.67% in the June 2022 quarter
Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Maharashtra Seamless upgrade in LT credit ratings
Maharashtra Seamless prepays outstanding loan of Rs 315 cr
-
Sales decline 2.17% to Rs 0.45 croreNet profit of Mahalaxmi Seamless rose 66.67% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.17% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.450.46 -2 OPM %53.3354.35 -PBDT0.270.22 23 PBT0.150.09 67 NP0.150.09 67
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU