JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Albert David standalone net profit rises 58.96% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Mahalaxmi Seamless standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 2.17% to Rs 0.45 crore

Net profit of Mahalaxmi Seamless rose 66.67% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.17% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.450.46 -2 OPM %53.3354.35 -PBDT0.270.22 23 PBT0.150.09 67 NP0.150.09 67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 15:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU