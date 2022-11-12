Mahalaxmi Seamless standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.17% to Rs 0.45 crore

Net profit of Mahalaxmi Seamless rose 66.67% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 2.17% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.450.4653.3354.350.270.220.150.090.150.09

