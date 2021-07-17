Nirmala Sitharaman Addresses US India Business Council Roundtable On Maximizing India's Sustainable And Inclusive Growth

-
Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman participated in the Roundtable organized by US India Business Council (USBIC) on "Maximizing India's Sustainable and Inclusive Growth as Global Destination for US Investment' through video conferencing which witnessed participation of prominent foreign investors. The Roundtable provided the investors with an opportunity to engage with Finance Minister and other senior officials of Government of India. The areas of discussion included Life Sciences, Green Energy, Infrastructure, Insurance, Defence, Security, Manufacturing, Renewable Energy, Power, Pharmaceuticals, Textiles and Hospitality and Digital economy.
Sitharaman acknowledged the efforts of CEOs of top-40 American companies for creating a global task force to mobilize resources for India during the 2nd COVID wave. She also mentioned that India and the US have also set an ambitious target of achieving $500 billion in two-way trade. Sitharaman spoke about stimulus packages announced recently which is tailored to meet the basic requirement of investors. She also informed the investors about India's consistent and continuous wide-ranging reforms which makes the country an attractive destination for foreign investment and how India continues to rise as a global economic powerhouse. She mentioned about this year's budget initiative pertaining to International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at GIFT City, where the Government is committed towards developing it into a globally competitive hub for innovation and financial activities to serve the Indian economy and the region as a whole.
