NLC India commissions 500 MW Unit 2 of Neyveli New Thermal Power Project

NLC India has successfully completed 72 hours of continuous trial operation of 500 MW of Second Unit (Unit # 2) of 2 x 500 MW pit head lignite fired Neyveli New Thermal Power Project (NNTPP) at its rated capacity on 03 February 2021 at 20:03 Hrs. The 500 MW Capacity Lignite fired Boilers of NNTPP are first of its kind in India.

The First Unit (Unit # 1) was already commissioned and with this, the Power Plant will be fully commissioned.

The formal clearance from Southern Regional Load Despatch Centre (SRLDC) is in process for Declaration of Commercial Operation of the Unit. The Steam Generator and Turbine Generator Packages are executed by BHEL.

With this commissioning of Unit #2, the total installed Power Generation capacity of NLC India group increased to 6061.06 MW.

The states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Puducherry are beneficiaries of this station.

