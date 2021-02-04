Hindustan Aeronautics signs contract valued over Rs 100 cr with GE Aviation

-
For development and supply of ring forgingsHindustan Aeronautics signed a contract with GE Aviation for development and supply of ring forgings for GE Aviation military and commercial engine programs. The five-year contract valued over Rs 100 crore (USD 15 million), involves supplying both steel and nickel alloy forgings for shrouds, cases, rings and seals.
With this contract award, GE Aviation has initiated the development of a raw material supply chain in India as part of its "Make in India" and "AatmaNirbhar Bharat" strategy. The award of contract followed HAL's successful bidding in GE's Global request for quotes (RFQ).
The ring forgings will be manufactured at HAL's newly established, state-of-the-art ring rolling facility at the Company's Foundry and Forge Division in Bengaluru. The division has, after a rigorous audit process, obtained GE Aviation approvals for its quality system and special processes.
