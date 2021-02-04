Board of Rajapalayam Mills approves capex of Rs 80.69 cr

-
-
At meeting held on 04 February 2021The Board of Rajapalayam Mills at its meeting held on 04 February 2021 has approved the addition of 18,144 nos. of spindles and 22 nos. of looms to existing capacity of 1,33,616 spindles and 122 looms. The proposed capacity is to be added by December 2021 and will entail a capital investment of Rs 80.69 crore to be funded by internal accruals and bank borrowings.
