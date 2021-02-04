Hindustan Aeronautics receives request for proposal from Indian Air Force

-
For 70 aircarfts (Basic Trainers) with additional clause for 38 moreHindustan Aeronautics has received a Request for Proposal (RFP) from the Indian Air Force for their Basic Trainers requirement here today at the on-going Aero India 2021. The RFP is for 70 aircraft with additional clause for 38 more. The certification will be given against the PCQR.
The production will take place at HAL's two manufacturing units at Bengaluru and Nashik. The RFP has come within six years from the first flight of HAL which is shortest time-line in aircraft industry. The trainer will have more than 60 percent indigenous -content and is supported by agencies such as CEMILAC, RDAQA, ASTE and others.
