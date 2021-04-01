Tata Motors sells 66,609 vehicles in domestic market in March 2021

Tata Motors today announced its sales in the domestic & international market, for Q4 FY21, which stood at 191,720 vehicles, compared to 101,420 units during Q4 FY20.
The company's domestic sales rose to 66,609 vehicles in month of March 2021 compared to 11,012 vehicles in March 2020.
For FY2021, the domestic sales rose 5% to 464,515 vehicles.
The domestic sales comprise of 40,609 commercial vehicles and 29,654 passenger vehicles in March 2021.
For FY2021, domestic sales of commercial vehicles declined 23% to 262,773 units while domestic sales of passenger vehicles rose 69% to 222,025 units.
For Q4 FY2021, domestic sales of commercial vehicles rose 56% to 107,484 units while domestic sales of passenger vehicles rose 162% to 83,857 units.
