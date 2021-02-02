NMDC iron ore production climbs 17% YoY in Jan

The state-owned miner said its iron ore production jumped 16.61% to 3.86 million tonnes (MT) in January 2021 from 3.31 MT in January 2020.

The company's iron ore sales climbed 26.35% to 3.74 MT in January 2021 from 2.96 MT in January 2020. Sequentially, NMDC's production remained flat while sales rose 3.31% in January 2021 over December 2020. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 1 February 2021.

On a consolidated basis, the state-run miner's net profit rose 10.1% to to Rs 772.53 crore on 0.5% decline in net sales to Rs 2,229.89 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

Shares of NMDC rose 0.83% to Rs 109.80 on BSE. NMDC is India's single largest iron ore producer, presently producing about 35 million tonnes of iron ore from 3 fully mechanized mines, two located in Chhattisgarh and one in Karnataka.

As on 15 January 2021, the Government of India held 68.29% stake in the company.

