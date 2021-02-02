VST Tillers gains after Jan sales jump 17% YoY

VST Tillers & Tractors rose 2.16% to Rs 1,869.80 after the company's total sales jumped 16.80% to 2,905 units in January 2021 from 2,487 units in January 2020.

While the company's power tiller sales jumped 14.56% to 2,258 units, tractor sales increased by 25.38% to 647 units in January 2021 over January 2020. The announcement was made after trading hours yesterday, 1 February 2021.

The company's net profit soared 369.3% to Rs 29.94 crore on a 37% rise in net sales to Rs 220.39 crore in Q2 FY21 over Q2 FY20.

VST Tillers Tractors is engaged in the manufacturing of power tillers and tractors.

