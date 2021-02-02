Power Grid gains after order win

-
ALSO READ
Power Grid declared as successful bidder for two transmission projects in Rajasthan
Power Grid receives LoI for transmission system project in Rajasthan
Hero MotoCorp, Coal India, Power Grid, Indigo Paints in focus
Power Grid Corporation of India announces appointment of nominee director
Board of Power Grid Corporation of India recommends interim dividend
-
Power Grid Corporation of India rose 1.83% to Rs 192.45 after the company said it was declared as the successful bidder for a establishing transmission system in Rajasthan.
In a BSE filing made after market hours on Monday (1 February 2021), the company said that it had been declared as the successful bidder under tariff based competitive bidding to establish transmission system for Transmission system strengthening scheme for evacuation of power from solar energy zones in Rajasthan (8.1 GW) under Phase II - Part C on build, own, operate and maintain (BOOM) basis.
The transmission system comprises establishment of a new 765/400kV substation, 765kVD/C and 400kV D/C transmission lines and associated substation extension works in Rajasthan.
"The Letter of Intent (LoI) dated 1 February 2021 has been issued to Power Grid Corporation of India, it added.
Power Grid Corporation of India has been established by the Government of India (GoI) as the central transmission utility of India.
The company reported 20.34% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,094.10 crore on a 2.36% increase in total income to Rs 9,887.48 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU