NMDC keeps prices of lump ore, fines unchanged

The state-run miner has fixed prices for lump iron ore (65.53, 6-40mm) at Rs 5,950 per ton and iron fines (64% - 10mm) at Rs 4,760 per ton with effect from 5 November 2021.

The prices are left unchanged since the previous review on 5 October 2021.

NMDC's iron order production surged 37% to 3.33 MT in October 2021 as against 2.43 MT in October 2020. Its iron ore sales aggregated to 3.58 MT in October 2021 as against 2.52 MT in October 2020, up 42% YoY.

NMDC is India's single largest iron ore producer, presently producing about 35 million tonnes of iron ore from 3 fully mechanized mines, two located in Chhattisgarh and one in Karnataka.

The company's consolidated net profit soared 500.14% to Rs 3,191.45 crore on 236.11% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 6,512.21 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

Shares of NMDC were up 0.46% at Rs 143 on the BSE.

