NMDC keeps prices of lump ore, fines unchanged

The state-run miner has fixed prices for lump iron ore (65.53, 6-40mm) at Rs 5,950 per ton and iron fines (64% - 10mm) at Rs 4,760 per ton with effect from 5 November 2021.The prices are left unchanged since the previous review on 5 October 2021.
NMDC's iron order production surged 37% to 3.33 MT in October 2021 as against 2.43 MT in October 2020. Its iron ore sales aggregated to 3.58 MT in October 2021 as against 2.52 MT in October 2020, up 42% YoY.
NMDC is India's single largest iron ore producer, presently producing about 35 million tonnes of iron ore from 3 fully mechanized mines, two located in Chhattisgarh and one in Karnataka.
The company's consolidated net profit soared 500.14% to Rs 3,191.45 crore on 236.11% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 6,512.21 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.
Shares of NMDC were up 0.46% at Rs 143 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU