Suven Pharma Q2 PAT up 76% YoY to Rs 115 crore

Suven Pharmaceuticals reported 76.3% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 115.19 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 65.33 crore in Q2 FY21.

Revenue during the quarter increased by 42.7% YoY to Rs 339.32 crore.

EBITDA improved by 63% to Rs 160.10 crore in the second quarter from Rs 98.23 crore reported in the same period last year. EBITDA margin was 47.19% in Q2 FY22 as against 41.32% in Q2 FY21.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY22 stood at Rs 149.75 crore, up by 70% from Rs 880.87 crore in Q2 FY21. Tax outgo rose 51.9% to Rs 34.56 crore during the period under review.

Suven Pharmaceuticals is engaged in the business of contract development and manufacturing operations (CDMO).

The scrip surged 6.32% to end at Rs 515.70 on the BSE on Muharat Trading session (November 4).

