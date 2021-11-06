Suven Pharma Q2 PAT up 76% YoY to Rs 115 crore

-
ALSO READ
Board of Suven Pharmaceuticals approves investment in new associate company
Suven Pharma to manufacture anti-covid drugs Molnupiravir and 2-DG
Suven Pharma gains on tech transfer deal with CSIR-IICT for COVID drugs
Suven Life Sciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 39.21 crore in the June 2021 quarter
Suven Life Sciences reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.98 crore in the September 2021 quarter
-
Suven Pharmaceuticals reported 76.3% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 115.19 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 65.33 crore in Q2 FY21.
Revenue during the quarter increased by 42.7% YoY to Rs 339.32 crore.
EBITDA improved by 63% to Rs 160.10 crore in the second quarter from Rs 98.23 crore reported in the same period last year. EBITDA margin was 47.19% in Q2 FY22 as against 41.32% in Q2 FY21.
Profit before tax in Q2 FY22 stood at Rs 149.75 crore, up by 70% from Rs 880.87 crore in Q2 FY21. Tax outgo rose 51.9% to Rs 34.56 crore during the period under review.
Suven Pharmaceuticals is engaged in the business of contract development and manufacturing operations (CDMO).
The scrip surged 6.32% to end at Rs 515.70 on the BSE on Muharat Trading session (November 4).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU