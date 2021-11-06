Divi's Lab Q2 PAT rises 17% YoY to Rs 606 cr

Divi's Laboratories posted a 17% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 606 crores in Q2 FY22 from Rs 520 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of the last year

The drug major reported a 13.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,987.51 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 1749.30 posted in Q2 FY21. Profit before Tax (PBT) for the quarter amounted to Rs 760 crore in Q2 FY22, 9.6% higher than Rs 693 crore registered in Q2 FY21.

The company said it continues to have near normal operations in the quarter complying with all Covid-19 protocols.

Divis Laboratories is the leading manufacturer of APIs (Active Pharmaceuticals Ingredients), intermediates and registered starting materials offering high quality products with the highest level of compliance and integrity to over 95 countries.

Shares of Divi's Laboratories ended 1.17% higher at Rs 5,205.05 in the special one-hour Muhurat trading session on Thursday, 4 November 2021.

