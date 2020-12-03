NMDC Ltd Spurts 3.3%, S&P BSE Metal index Rises 1.29%

NMDC Ltd has added 24.71% over last one month compared to 28.88% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 11.2% rise in the SENSEX

NMDC Ltd rose 3.3% today to trade at Rs 106.5. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 1.29% to quote at 10773.88. The index is up 28.88 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Steel Authority of India Ltd increased 2.71% and National Aluminium Company Ltd added 1.81% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 11.06 % over last one year compared to the 9.6% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

NMDC Ltd has added 24.71% over last one month compared to 28.88% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 11.2% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 48519 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.13 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 139.5 on 23 Jan 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 62 on 13 Mar 2020.

