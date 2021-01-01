IFGL Refractories Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Universus Photo Imagings Ltd, Sharda Motor Industries Ltd, Borosil Ltd and Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 January 2021.

IFGL Refractories Ltd lost 7.40% to Rs 278.35 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 16715 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12333 shares in the past one month.

Universus Photo Imagings Ltd tumbled 5.74% to Rs 155.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2301 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 926 shares in the past one month.

Sharda Motor Industries Ltd crashed 5.17% to Rs 2044.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2940 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1357 shares in the past one month.

Borosil Ltd pared 5.00% to Rs 219.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 31862 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68441 shares in the past one month.

Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd dropped 4.99% to Rs 350.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19576 shares in the past one month.

