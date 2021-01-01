Borosil Renewables Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Vakrangee Ltd, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd, Snowman Logistics Ltd and Intellect Design Arena Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 January 2021.

Borosil Renewables Ltd lost 4.99% to Rs 285.4 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 22604 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vakrangee Ltd tumbled 4.99% to Rs 65.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd crashed 3.01% to Rs 858. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 32888 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28977 shares in the past one month.

Snowman Logistics Ltd dropped 2.03% to Rs 65.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd plummeted 1.81% to Rs 309.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11418 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33964 shares in the past one month.

