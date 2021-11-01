NMDC rises after decent production, offtake numbers in Oct

NMDC rose 1.96% to Rs 145.85 after the PSU miner's iron order production surged 37% to 3.33 MT in October 2021 as against 2.43 MT in October 2020.

Meanwhile, iron ore sales aggregated to 3.58 MT in October 2021 as against 2.52 MT in October 2020, up 42% YoY.

NMDC is India's single largest iron ore producer, presently producing about 35 million tonnes of iron ore from 3 fully mechanized mines, two located in Chhattisgarh and one in Karnataka.

The company's consolidated net profit soared 500.14% to Rs 3,191.45 crore on 236.11% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 6,512.21 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

The company will announce second quarter results for the quarter ended 30 September 2021 on 11 November 2021.

