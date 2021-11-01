Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd, Ultracab (India) Ltd, Chemfab Alkalis Ltd and Alphageo (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 November 2021.

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd tumbled 20.00% to Rs 27.2 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 29066 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4246 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd lost 8.74% to Rs 2.82. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1112 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4112 shares in the past one month.

Ultracab (India) Ltd crashed 7.45% to Rs 151.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2669 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23854 shares in the past one month.

Chemfab Alkalis Ltd corrected 6.76% to Rs 169.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6555 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8188 shares in the past one month.

Alphageo (India) Ltd shed 6.37% to Rs 345.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8945 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21243 shares in the past one month.

