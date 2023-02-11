JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Comfort Commotrade reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.61 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

NOCIL consolidated net profit declines 37.50% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 16.25% to Rs 325.72 crore

Net profit of NOCIL declined 37.50% to Rs 18.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 29.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 16.25% to Rs 325.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 388.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales325.72388.91 -16 OPM %11.5413.05 -PBDT39.4850.96 -23 PBT25.3140.14 -37 NP18.6229.79 -37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 07:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU