Ujaas Energy reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.05 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 51.10% to Rs 6.68 croreNet Loss of Ujaas Energy reported to Rs 5.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 3.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 51.10% to Rs 6.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales6.6813.66 -51 OPM %2.99-6.52 -PBDT-3.58-2.82 -27 PBT-5.38-4.69 -15 NP-5.05-3.51 -44
