NOCIL Q2 FY22 PAT spurts 78% to Rs 30 cr

On a consolidated basis, NOCIL's net profit surged 78.29% to Rs 29.99 crore on a 69.30% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 29.99 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

NOCIL is in the business of manufacturing of rubber chemicals. It offers basic organic chemicals. The firm is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of rubber chemicals.

Shares of NOCIL declined 2.95% to Rs 261.45 on BSE.

