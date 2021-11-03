Oil and Gas stocks edge higher

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index increasing 165.39 points or 0.91% at 18425.99 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.27%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.79%),Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 1.51%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.3%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.64%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.46%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.39%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.36%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.22%), and Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 0.14%).

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 295.02 or 0.49% at 60324.08.

The Nifty 50 index was up 88.9 points or 0.5% at 17977.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 117.36 points or 0.41% at 28723.06.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 44.44 points or 0.5% at 9009.58.

On BSE,1769 shares were trading in green, 886 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)