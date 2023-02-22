North Eastern Electric Power Corporation consolidated net profit rises 61.97% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 49.45% to Rs 1212.51 crore

Net profit of North Eastern Electric Power Corporation rose 61.97% to Rs 103.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 63.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 49.45% to Rs 1212.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 811.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1212.51811.3147.7749.63441.99284.72232.8884.53103.3763.82

