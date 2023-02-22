JUST IN
North Eastern Electric Power Corporation consolidated net profit rises 61.97% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 49.45% to Rs 1212.51 crore

Net profit of North Eastern Electric Power Corporation rose 61.97% to Rs 103.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 63.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 49.45% to Rs 1212.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 811.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1212.51811.31 49 OPM %47.7749.63 -PBDT441.99284.72 55 PBT232.8884.53 175 NP103.3763.82 62

First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 07:32 IST

