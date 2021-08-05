Jindal Steel & Power steel sales rise by 21% M-o-M in July

Jindal Steel & Power reported a sharp recovery in steel sales in the month of July 21, returning back to its growth path.

Steel sales were up 5% Y-o-Y and surged 21% M-o-M to 6.7 lakh tonnes as compared to 6.4 lakh tonnes during the same month in the previous year.

JSPL reports monthly steel production of 6.5 lakh tonnes, up 8% Y-o-Y as compared to 6.03 lakh tonnes during the same month in the previous year.

Exports accounted for more than 40% of the total sales volumes due to high spot demand from international markets.

