IEX achieves 37% growth in power market trades in July 2021

Indian Energy Exchange released its power market update for month of July 2021.

The electricity market at the Indian Energy Exchange traded 7322 MU volume and achieved 37% YoY growth in July 2021.

The day-ahead market traded 4238 MU volume during the month at the average monthly price at Rs 2.95 per unit.

The cross-border electricity trade under day-ahead market saw 72 MU volume traded and registered 68.4% MoM increase.

The term-ahead market comprising intra-day, contingency, daily & weekly contracts traded 761 MU during the month recorded 11 times growth.

The real-time electricity market continued to show exceptional performance with the monthly volumes of 1596 MU seeing a significant 103% YoY increase with the highest-ever single day volume since inception at 81.6 MU on 10th July 2021. The average monthly price of Rs 2.77 per unit saw 8.4% MoM decline making the real-time power sourcing a compelling opportunity for the market participants.

The green term-ahead market performed exceptionally well this month, surpassing all the previous milestones. The market traded the highest-ever volume of 726 MU in July 2021 seeing 76% MoM increase.

The green term-ahead market also registered the highest-ever single day volume of 153.1 MU on 16 July 2021. Since the onset of wind season in April-May, the green market has been greatly enabling the distribution utilities to sell excess energy for the other deficit States to buy. In fact, July saw high wind generation in the country, with average wind generation recorded at 349 MU per day, 64.5% higher than in 212 MU per day in 2020.

The REC trading session which was scheduled on Wednesday 28 July 2021 did not take place due to a stay order from Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL), in response to the petitions filed by a few Renewable Energy Associations.

