Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC files DRHP with Sebi

Aditya Birla Capital (ABCL) announced that its material subsidiary, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC (ABSLAMC) filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) dated 19 April 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an initial public offering by way of an offer for sale (IPO) of shares of ABSLAMC, subject to relevant approvals as required.
ABCL has approved sale of up to 28,50,880 equity shares of face value of Rs. 5 each held in ABSLAMC out of the total paid-up share capital of 28,80,00,000 equity shares of ABSLAMC.
Sun Life (India) AMC Investments Inc. (Sun Life India), the joint venture shareholder in ABSLAMC, approved sale of up to 3,60,29,120 equity shares of face value of Rs. 5 each held in ABSLAMC through the IPO.
The proposed sale of equity shares by ABCL and Sun Life India in the IPO will together constitute up to 13.50% of the paid-up share capital of ABSLAMC.
