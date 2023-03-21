JUST IN
NTPC arm inks pact with IOCL to set up renewable energy projects

NTPC said that its wholly owned subsidiary, NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) signed a joint venture agreement with Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) for setting up of renewable energy projects to meet round the clock power requirement of IOCL refineries.

The state-run power major, through its subsidiary, has set an target of building a renewable generation portfolio of 60 gigawatt (GW) over the next decade to aggressively pursue its green energy business.

The signing of this joint venture agreement between the two Maharatna behemoths will enable NTPC and Indian Oil to meet the Government of India's clean energy targets in their respective core businesses. NTPC stated in the press release.

Indian Oil Corporation is an Indian government owned oil and gas explorer and producer. As of 31 December 2022, the Government of India held 51.50% stake in the company.

NTPC is primarily involved in the generation and sale of bulk power to state power utilities. Other business of the group includes providing consultancy, project management & supervision, energy trading, oil & gas exploration and coal mining. The Government of India holds 51.10% stake in NTPC as of 31 December 2022.

Shares of NTPC were down 0.09% to Rs 175.75 while Indian Oil Corporation declined 1.25% to Rs 79.55 on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 11:19 IST

