Volumes jump at Aarti Drugs Ltd counter

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd, Chalet Hotels Ltd, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd, Navin Fluorine International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 21 March 2023.

Aarti Drugs Ltd witnessed volume of 98415 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29431 shares. The stock increased 3.03% to Rs.379.15. Volumes stood at 92999 shares in the last session.

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd registered volume of 1.37 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 56709 shares. The stock rose 8.22% to Rs.324.00. Volumes stood at 17663 shares in the last session.

Chalet Hotels Ltd registered volume of 12199 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5491 shares. The stock rose 0.46% to Rs.368.60. Volumes stood at 4135 shares in the last session.

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd clocked volume of 14126 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6649 shares. The stock gained 1.33% to Rs.604.00. Volumes stood at 7842 shares in the last session.

Navin Fluorine International Ltd saw volume of 9814 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4879 shares. The stock increased 2.27% to Rs.4,309.20. Volumes stood at 2915 shares in the last session.

