Blue Star gains on wining orders worth Rs 575 crore in Railway Electrification space

Blue Star advanced 1.05% to Rs 1463.45 after the company announced that it has secured Railway Electrification orders totalling Rs 575 crore, thereby successfully expanding its presence in the Railways segment.

The company has bagged four railway electrification orders from various prestigious customers including the West Central Railway (Kota Division), Central Organization for Railway Electrification (CORE), and Metro Railway, Kolkata.

B Thiagarajan, managing director, Blue Star, adds, Railways being one of the key focus areas by the Indian Government, we are glad that we are contributing towards the growth and development of the railways infrastructure in India.

Blue Star, with its superior project management expertise and experience in working on various HVAC&R and MEP projects, is in a perfect place to leverage the growing opportunities in the Railway Electrification space.

Blue Star is an air-conditioning and commercial refrigeration company. The company conducts various activities, such as electrical, plumbing and fire-fighting services. Its segments include electro-mechanical projects and packaged air conditioning systems, and unitary products.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 23% to Rs 58.41 crore on 18.7% rise in net sales to Rs 1,788.20 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

