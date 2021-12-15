NTPC awards India's first Green Hydrogen based Energy Storage Project

-
ALSO READ
RIL subsidiary to invest $50 mln in US-based energy storage company
Reliance New Energy Solar to invest USD 50 mn in US-based Ambri Inc.
JSW Future Energy collaborates with Australian Fortescue Future Industries
Tata Motors bags order for hydrogen-based fuel cell buses from IOCL
Sterling and Wilson Solar diversifies business by adopting new verticals
-
NTPC has awarded project of 'Standalone Fuel-Cell based Micro-grid with hydrogen production using electrolyser' at NTPC Simhadri (Andhra Pradesh). This will be India's first Green Hydrogen based Energy Storage Project. It would be a precursor to large scale hydrogen energy storage projects and would be useful for studying and deploying multiple microgrids in various off-grid and strategic locations of the country.
The hydrogen would be produced using the advanced 240 kW Solid Oxide Electrolyser by taking input power from the nearby Floating Solar project.
The hydrogen produced during sunshine hours would be stored at high pressure and would be electrified using a 50 kW Solid Oxide Fuel Cell. The system would work in a standalone mode from 5 PM to 7 AM.
This unique project configuration is designed in-house by NTPC. This unique project for India would open doors for decarbonising the far-off regions of the country like Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) etc., hitherto dependent on diesel generators. The project is in-line with the vision of the Hon'ble Prime Minister for becoming carbon neutral by 2070 and making Ladakh a carbon-neutral territory.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU