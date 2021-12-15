GRM Overseas launches Ready-to-Cook Biryani Kit under its 10X brand

GRM Overseas has expanded its Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) product offerings in its subsidiary GRM Foodkraft (GFK) by adding Ready-to-Cook Biryani Kit under its growing 10X brand portfolio.

The 10X Biryani Kit is yet another product offered pan India through general and modern trade by GRM, strengthening its retail outreach.

Each 10X Biryani Kit is of 337 grams, which includes Authentic Biryani Rice, Biryani Masala Paste (as per flavour), Fried Onion and Whole Spices, and is available in various flavours such as Hyderabadi, Moradabadi One Pot, Mughlai Malai, and Dindigul, providing Biryani lovers diversified options to choose from. This Biryani Kit delivers the authentic taste of age-old Biryanis and has no artificial colours or preservatives added to it.

