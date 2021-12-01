NTPC declares unit-4 of Nabinagar Thermal Power Project commercially operation

NTPC said that unit-4 of 250 MW capacity of Nabinagar Thermal Power Project (4X250 MW) of Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Company, a subsidiary of the company, has been declared on commercial operation w.e.f. 01 December 2021.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 30 November 2021.

NTPC is a maharatna company operating in the power generation business. The principal business activity of the firm is electric power generation through coal based thermal power plants. It also engages in the business of generation of electricity from hydro and renewable energy sources.

The company reported an 8.3% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 3,212 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 3,504.80 crore posted in Q2 FY21.

Shares of NTPC were currently trading 0.55% higher at Rs 128 on the BSE.

