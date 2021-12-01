NTPC declares unit-4 of Nabinagar Thermal Power Project commercially operation

-
ALSO READ
NTPC Darlipali plant's unit-II to start ops from 1 Sept
NTPC completes trial operation of 250 MW 2nd Unit of Barauni Thermal Power Station
NTPC declares commercial operations of 660 MW Unit 2 of Tanda STPS
NTPC declares commercial operation of 800 MW Unit-2 of Darlipali STPS
NTPC declares commercial operation of 100 MW Ramagundam Floating Solar PV Project
-
NTPC said that unit-4 of 250 MW capacity of Nabinagar Thermal Power Project (4X250 MW) of Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Company, a subsidiary of the company, has been declared on commercial operation w.e.f. 01 December 2021.
The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 30 November 2021.
NTPC is a maharatna company operating in the power generation business. The principal business activity of the firm is electric power generation through coal based thermal power plants. It also engages in the business of generation of electricity from hydro and renewable energy sources.
The company reported an 8.3% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 3,212 crore in Q2 FY22 from Rs 3,504.80 crore posted in Q2 FY21.
Shares of NTPC were currently trading 0.55% higher at Rs 128 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU